European clubs seal FIFA deal to increase World Cup revenue

GENEVA (AP) — European soccer clubs have sealed a new working agreement with FIFA after securing a 70% increase in their shares of World Cup revenues for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. The European Club Association says it renewed its working accord with FIFA through 2030. It also could lead to clubs having a say in managing commercial deals for the revamped Club World Cup that is scheduled to start in 2025. The agreement ensures clubs worldwide will share $355 million of FIFA’s income from each of the next two men’s World Cups. It was $209 million for each of the past two editions.

