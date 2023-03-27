European clubs seal FIFA deal to increase World Cup revenue

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FIFA president Gianni Infantino speaks during a press conference at the 73rd FIFA Congress, held in Kigali, Rwanda Thursday, March 16, 2023. Infantino was re-elected by acclaim to another four-year term on Thursday after suggesting the financial results under his leadership would keep an industry CEO in the job for life. (AP Photo)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

GENEVA (AP) — European soccer clubs have sealed a new working agreement with FIFA after securing a 70% increase in their shares of World Cup revenues for the 2026 and 2030 tournaments. The European Club Association says it renewed its working accord with FIFA through 2030. It also could lead to clubs having a say in managing commercial deals for the revamped Club World Cup that is scheduled to start in 2025. The agreement ensures clubs worldwide will share $355 million of FIFA’s income from each of the next two men’s World Cups. It was $209 million for each of the past two editions.

