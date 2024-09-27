European champion Barcelona gets Man City in group stage of Women’s Champions League

By The Associated Press
FILE - Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Saturday, May 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alvaro Barrientos]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Manchester City in a Women’s Champions League group after the 16-team draw was made. Their traditional round-robin group also includes St. Pölten and Hammarby. Lyon, the record eight-time European champion, plays Wolfsburg, the titleholder in 2013 and ’14, Roma and debutant Galatasaray. Juventus eliminated Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in the second qualifying round and was drawn in a group with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Vålerenga. Chelsea is with Real Madrid, Twente and Celtic. The Women’s Champions League changes next season to the new single-standings format the men’s competition uses.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.