European champion Barcelona gets Man City in group stage of Women’s Champions League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time defending champion Barcelona will play Manchester City in a Women’s Champions League group after the 16-team draw was made. Their traditional round-robin group also includes St. Pölten and Hammarby. Lyon, the record eight-time European champion, plays Wolfsburg, the titleholder in 2013 and ’14, Roma and debutant Galatasaray. Juventus eliminated Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in the second qualifying round and was drawn in a group with Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Vålerenga. Chelsea is with Real Madrid, Twente and Celtic. The Women’s Champions League changes next season to the new single-standings format the men’s competition uses.

