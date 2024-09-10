Europe tries to capture the Solheim Cup for a 4th straight time. PGA Tour fall starts in California

The Solheim Cup is being held in back-to-back years for the second time. Europe is going for the longest winning streak in the history of the matches. It has captured the cup the last three times and now goes to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia in a bid to defeat the Americans again. The U.S. team last won in 2017 in Iowa. The PGA Tour resumes its FedEx Cup Fall with the Procore Championship in Napa, California. Europe goes to Royal County Down for the Irish Open and LIV Golf goes to a public course outside Chicago.

