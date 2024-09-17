Europe stages its flagship tournament as LIV Golf concludes season with team event in Dallas

Europe gets the stage again with its flagship tournament at the BMW PGA Championship. The field features 15 of the top 50 in the world and is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre. There’s a few PGA Tour players taking advantage of a category for anyone who finished in the top 70 in the FedEx Cup. One of those is Byeong Hun An. He’s one of three Presidents Cup players in the field. The LPGA goes from the Solheim Cup to Cincinnati. LIV wraps up its season with a team championship outside Dallas.

