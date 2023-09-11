Europe Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald says Sergio Garcia ‘understands’ why he’s not on the team

ROME (AP) — It’s been more than a quarter century since Sergio Garcia wasn’t part of Europe’s Ryder Cup team. The energetic Spaniard joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour and knew what was coming when captain Luke Donald called recently to let him know that he wouldn’t be taking part in this year’s event. Not as one of Europe’s 12 players. Nor as one of Donald’s five vice captains. Donald says Garcia “understands” why he’s not on the team. Europe’s team is holding a two-day training camp on the Marco Simone course outside Rome that will host the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Ryder Cup.

