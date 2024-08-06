Europe overhauls Ryder Cup qualifying to create single points list

Europe is keeping it simple in overhauling the criteria to make its Ryder Cup team. The new qualifications for six leading players are coming off one points list. That includes earning points at PGA Tour events. The previous system had three players come from a list of world ranking points and three players from a list of European tour points. Now there will be points allotted at the four majors, and slightly lesser points at The Players Championship and the other 11 top signature and playoff events. The Rolex Series events offer equal points to regular PGA Tour events.

