Europe in the Alps as PGA Tour, LPGA take the week off in golf

The FedEx Cup is over and golf gets a lean schedule at the start of American football. The European Tour has the stage in the Alps with the European Masters at one of the prettiest venues in golf. The PGA Tour Champions is in St. Louis. The LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour are off this week as they prepare for the Solheim Cup in Virginia. The Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour have a co-sanctioned tournament in South Korea. The PGA Tour goes dark as it prepares to start its FedEx Cup Fall season next week in California.

