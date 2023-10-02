Europe celebrates another big Ryder Cup win at home in Rome

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — Europe has won the Ryder Cup, and no one should be surprised. That starts with Rory McIlroy, the leading scorer for Europe in a five-point victory at Marco Simone. He thinks winning a road Ryder Cup is among the greatest feats in golf. Recent Ryder Cups have all featured big wins by the home team. This one was no different. It wasn’t quite the “Coma in Roma.” But Europe led by five points after the first day and the Americans never got any closer. Next up for Europe is trying to win the next one at Bethpage Black.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.