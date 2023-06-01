Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and family surrounded by hostile Roma fans at airport

ROME (AP) — Europa League final referee Anthony Taylor and his family had to be escorted away by security at Budapest airport after outraged Roma fans directed insults at him and threw a chair in his direction. Roma has largely blamed Taylor for its penalty shootout loss to Sevilla in the final on Wednesday night. Roma coach Jose Mourinho lashed out at the referee in his post-match news conference and then was seen insulting Taylor in the garage of the Puskas Arena as his team prepared to depart the stadium. The English top-tier soccer’s referees association says it is “appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home.”

