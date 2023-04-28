EuroLeague suspends 4 players for Madrid-Partizan brawl

MADRID (AP) — The EuroLeague has issued suspensions of up to five games for four players involved in a brawl between Real Madrid and Partizan Belgrade that forced a playoff game to be called off. A five-game ban was given to Guershon Yabusele after the Madrid forward took a leading role in Thursday’s melee. Partizan’s American player Kevin Punter was given a two-game ban. Gabriel Deck of Madrid and Matthias Lessort of Partizan were handed one-game bans. Officials called the game off with 1 minute, 40 seconds left and awarded Partizan the victory since it was winning by 15 points at the time of the fight. Yabusele has apologized for his behavoir.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.