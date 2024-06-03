Euro host Germany warms up in 0-0 draw with Ukraine. England, Croatia ease to 3-0 prep wins

Host Germany, England and Croatia kicked off the true buildup to the European Championship with their first warmup games. But only after Real Madrid capped the club season by signing France captain Kylian Mbappé on Monday. It was about 90 minutes after France captain Mbappé finally confirmed joining the new Champions League winner that Germany put national teams on midsummer’s center stage in an enterprising 0-0 draw with Ukraine. England had a slow start before a second half surge in a 3-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina. Croatia eased to a 3-0 win over North Macedonia. Germany opens the month-long Euro 2024 against Scotland on June 14.

