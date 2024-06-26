Euro 2024: The matchups in the round of 16

BERLIN (AP) — The round of 16 begins at Euro 2024 begins on June 29 with Switzerland playing defending champion Italy while host nation Germany faces Denmark. On June 30 England takes on Slovakia while Spain plays European Championship debutant Georgia. France and Belgium go head to head on July 1, followed by Portugal against Slovenia. The round of 16 ends with Romania vs. Netherlands and Austria vs. Turkey on July 2.

