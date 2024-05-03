Euro 2024 teams can add 3 players in 26-man squads to help cope with injuries

By The Associated Press
FILE - Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann during the international friendly soccer match between Austria and Germany at the Ernst Happel stadium in Vienna, Austria, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has extended his contract beyond this summer’s European Championship by two years through the 2026 World Cup. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Teams at the European Championship can name three extra players in 26-man squads after UEFA agrees to amend the tournament rules. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and England’s Gareth Southgate were among those asking UEFA to let them select more players for tournament in June. The move should help them deal better with injuries in the squad. Tournament squad sizes had long been 23 players but were increased to 26 by UEFA for Euro 2020 and by FIFA for the 2022 World Cup. This was to better deal with COVID-19 issues in team delegations.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.