Euro 2024 teams can add 3 players in 26-man squads to help cope with injuries

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Teams at the European Championship can name three extra players in 26-man squads after UEFA agrees to amend the tournament rules. Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and England’s Gareth Southgate were among those asking UEFA to let them select more players for tournament in June. The move should help them deal better with injuries in the squad. Tournament squad sizes had long been 23 players but were increased to 26 by UEFA for Euro 2020 and by FIFA for the 2022 World Cup. This was to better deal with COVID-19 issues in team delegations.

