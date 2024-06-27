Euro 2024 takeaways: Fans and fearless teams are stars as tournament waits on stellar players

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — It took 36 games in 13 days across 10 cities in Germany to play the group stage of the European Championship in men’s soccer. Eight teams have gone home and the original lineup of 24 is down to the 16 who will start the knockout rounds Saturday. There were huge surprises on the field and big disappointments, deliriously happy fans and seriously disgruntled ones. Superstars have yet to shine while unheralded teams were rewarded for fearless play.

