Euro 2024: Spain’s perfect record to be tested by surprise package Georgia in the last 16

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Spain takes on Georgia in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 on Sunday. Spain is widely considered one of the tournament favorites after winning all three of its group games. Georgia produced the shock result of Euro 2024 so far by beating Portugal. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local time (1900 GMT) in Cologne. The winner plays either Germany or Denmark in the quarterfinals in Stuttgart on July 5.

