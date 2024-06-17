Euro 2024: Ronaldo on verge of European Championship record as Portugal opens vs. Czech Republic

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo can become the first player to feature at six European Championships when Portugal opens its Euro 2024 campaign against the Czech Republic. But Ronaldo is not the only danger for the Czechs, who are making their eight successive appearance. Portugal boasts a formidable attacking lineup with Barcelona’s João Félix, Paris Saint-Germain’s Gonçalo Ramos and Milan’s Rafael Leão all providing options for Bruno Fernandes in midfield. Kick-off is at 9 p.m. local (1900 GMT) on Tuesday.

