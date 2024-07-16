Euro 2024 policy of cracking down on backchat to referees now adopted by German soccer leagues

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer leagues will follow the European Championship policy of letting only team captains talk to referees about their decisions. UEFA promised a crackdown on dissent toward match officials at Euro 2024 that saw several players shown yellow cards. From the top-tier Bundesliga down to amateur and youth leagues, referees in the coming season will have the same authority to act in Germany. UEFA said during Euro 2024 the policy will be extended next season in all its competitions.

