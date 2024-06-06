Euro 2024: NY Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan gets late call into injury-hit Scotland squad

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan has received a late call-up into Scotland’s injury-hit European Championship squad and will miss a stretch of the Major League Soccer season. The Scottish soccer federation said the 27-year-old Morgan was selected by coach Steve Clarke. Morgan has only made two previous appearances for Scotland more than six years ago, and he was last called up by Clarke in November 2019 while still a Celtic player. Morgan then moved to Inter Miami and is in his third season with New York. Scotland lost forward Lyndon Dykes and 18-year-old Liverpool winger Ben Doak to injury in the past week. Scotland opens Euro 2024 against host Germany on June 14.

