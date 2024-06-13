Euro 2024: Measures in place to clamp down on troublemaking England fans

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The message to English soccer fans at Euro 2024 is clear: behave or else. A range of measures are being taken to avoid or clamp down on trouble from England supporters at the monthlong tournament in Germany, which kicks off on Friday. There have been numerous incidents of trouble involving English fans in the past. While security concerns at the European Championship are not limited to England supporters, potential problem areas involving those following the Three Lions have been identified.

