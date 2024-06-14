Euro 2024: Italy opens title defense against Albania in Group B

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Italy begins the defense of its European Championship title against Albania in Dortmund on Saturday in their first Group B match. The other teams in the group are Spain and Croatia. Italy is back at a major tournament after failing to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. That was a second straight World Cup that the Azzurri missed though they won Euro 2020 in between them. Albania is playing in the Euros for the second time. The first occasion was in 2016 and the team failed to get out of its group.

