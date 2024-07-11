Euro 2024 in pictures: Triumph for England and Spain, heartbreak for host Germany

BERLIN (AP) — The quarterfinals and semifinals at the European Championship saw Spain and England prevail to set up a final in Berlin on Sunday.

Host nation Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and the Netherlands all lost close knockout games to bring their campaigns to an end. Associated Press photographers captured the drama on and off the field.

Spain’s extra time 2-1 win over Germany had plenty of drama and some controversy when German fans wanted a penalty for handball against Spain’s Marc Cucurella. Even with the host nation knocked out, there was still plenty of passionate fan support.

France beat Portugal on penalties after a tense goalless draw in their match, before the Netherlands beat Turkey and England eliminated Switzerland in another penalty shootout to end the quarterfinals.

Sixteen-year-old Lamine Yamal was the talk of the tournament after his spectacular goal helped Spain to a 2-1 win over France in the first semifinal. England stepped up its game against the Netherlands to reach back-to-back European finals with Ollie Watkins’ dramatic stoppage-time goal.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

