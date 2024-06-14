Euro 2024: Hungary faces Switzerland in first round of Group A

Hungary faces Switzerland on Saturday in Cologne in their first Group A match. The other teams in the group are host nation Germany and Scotland. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. local time. Switzerland is aiming for a winning start to its Euro 2024 campaign as it bids to reach the knockout stages for the third European Championship in a row. Hungary comes into the tournament with an impressive record in recent years and came through qualifying unbeaten.

