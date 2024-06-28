Euro 2024: Germany aims to ride the host-nation buzz against Denmark for a quarterfinal spot

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Germany takes on Denmark in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday. Germany will have to make changes in defense for the game as it tries to carry the host-nation buzz deeper into the knockout stages. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local (1900 GMT) in Dortmund. Germany was eliminated by eventual runner-up England in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and hasn’t won a knockout game at a major tournament since Euro 2016. Denmark went all the way to the semifinals at Euro 2020.

