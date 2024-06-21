Euro 2024 First Week in Pictures: Germany’s bright opening, records set, Mbappé the masked star

BERLIN (AP) — The European Championship in men’s soccer started in a celebration of color, pride and goals for host nation Germany on June 14. After the opening ceremony in Munich, a 5-1 win against Scotland gave Jamal Musiala a stage to shine. The month-long Euro 2024 tournament kept its high standards through 18 games in the first week. European fans are back in stadiums in big numbers at a more accessible and affordable tournament than the World Cup. Ukraine’s team has reminded viewers of the war at home. Tournament records were set. The 16-year-old Spain star Lamine Yamal is the youngest ever player. The fastest ever goal was scored in 23 seconds by Nedim Bajrami for Albania against Italy. Christian Eriksen came back to score for Denmark three years after suffering cardiac arrest on the field at the last Euros. The biggest star at Euro 2024, Kylian Mbappé, will now be the masked man to protect his nose that was bloodied and broken in France’s first game.

