Euro 2024: English FA to help police clamp down on social media abuse of England players

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — The message to English soccer fans at Euro 2024 is clear: Behave or else. Measures are being taken to avoid or clamp down on trouble from England supporters at the monthlong tournament in Germany, which kicks off on Friday. One of the measures has the English Football Association giving about 25,000 pounds to fund a British police unit tasked with spotting online abuse and prosecuting it. While security concerns at the European Championship are not limited to England supporters, potential problem areas involving those following the Three Lions have been identified.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.