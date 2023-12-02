Euro 2024 draw ceremony interrupted by noises in German concert hall in claimed social media prank

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — The draw ceremony for the European Championship in men’s soccer has been disrupted by unexplained noises that competed for attention with the team names being read out on stage in Hamburg. The interruption seemed to sound like sexual noises. It was clearly heard for several minutes on the ceremony broadcast from a concert hall. UEFA director of competitions Giorgio Marchetti noted the noise in his commentary before continuing with the draw for the last six places for lower-ranked teams in the 24-nation tournament. The sound continued sporadically until the draw was completed. Euro 2024 is being played in 10 Germany cities from next June.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.