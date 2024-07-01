Euro 2024: Bullish Austria aims to beat Turkey to reach quarterfinals for first time

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Austria is bidding to go farther than it ever has at a European Championship when it takes on Turkey in their round of 16 tie on Tuesday. The Austrians surprisingly topped a group ahead of France and the Netherlands and are bullish about progressing to the quarterfinals under German coach Ralf Rangnick. Turkey has shown signs of individual brilliance but is yet to click at Euro 2024. The winner will play the Netherlands or Romania in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

