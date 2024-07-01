Euro 2024: Bullish Austria aims to beat Turkey to reach quarterfinals for first time

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Austria's Marcel Sabitzer, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Kappeler]

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Austria is bidding to go farther than it ever has at a European Championship when it takes on Turkey in their round of 16 tie on Tuesday. The Austrians surprisingly topped a group ahead of France and the Netherlands and are bullish about progressing to the quarterfinals under German coach Ralf Rangnick. Turkey has shown signs of individual brilliance but is yet to click at Euro 2024. The winner will play the Netherlands or Romania in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

