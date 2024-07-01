Euro 2024: After shaky group stage, Netherlands still favored against Romania in round of 16

MUNICH (AP) — Romania plays the Netherlands on Tuesday in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Kickoff is at 6 p.m. local time (1600 GMT) in Munich. The Netherlands have traditionally dominated this fixture but the Dutch also hadn’t lost to Austria since 1990 until last week. Romania topped its group while a disappointing Netherlands team progressed as one of the four best third-place teams. The winner will advance to face Austria or Turkey in the quarterfinals on Saturday. That could see a quick rematch between the Netherlands and Austria in Berlin.

