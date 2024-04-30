EU legal advisor says some FIFA player transfer rules may breach EU law

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior legal adviser says some FIFA rules on transfer of players can be in breach of European Union legislation relating to competition and freedom of movement. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar gave an opinion on Tuesday after French soccer player Lassana Diarra challenged FIFA rules. The former France international signed a four-year contract with Lokomotiv Moscow in 2013. The deal was terminated a year later after Diarra was unhappy with alleged pay cuts. The Court of Arbitration for Sport sided with Lokomotiv and Diarra had to pay 10.5 million euros. His search for a new club was restricted because FIFA rules stipulated any new side would be jointly responsible with him for paying compensation to Lokomotiv.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.