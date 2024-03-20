EU general court says former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from sanctions list

BRUSSELS (AP) — The General Court of the European Union says ex-Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin should be removed from the EU lists of persons subjected to restrictive measures for their role in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Mazepin was added to the list of people sanctioned by the 27-nation bloc two years ago in the wake of Russia’s invasion because of his father’s connections to the Kremlin. Nikita Mazepin has claimed that he should be removed from the list because the EU made an error of assessment when he was sanctioned. The court no Wednesday said “the family connection with his father, Russian businessperson Dmitry Mazepin, is not sufficient for him to be regarded as being linked to his father by common interests and, therefore, for him to be maintained on those lists.”

