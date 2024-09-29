ETSU makes marathon trip worth it with 34-17 win over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Khamran Laborn ran for two touchdowns and East Tennessee State beat The Citadel 34-17 Saturday night in a game that was pushed back three hours after the Buccaneers spent several hours of a marathon bus trip to The Citadel stranded by flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. What was to be a six-hour bus trip for ETSU that began in Johnson City, Tenn., Friday morning didn’t end until 16 hours later Saturday. The Buccaneers waited until the fourth quarter to score 21 points to pull away from the Bulldogs. Laborn and Bryson Irby both rushed for 100 yards for ETSU.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.