Ethiopia’s Tsegay shatters world record in the women’s 5K, besting old mark by nearly 5 seconds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay broke the world record in the 5,000 meters at the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet, running it in in 14:00.21. Tsegay bested the record of 14:05.20 set by Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon earlier this year in Paris. Tsegay’s finish was nearly 12 seconds better than her personal best. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet was runner-up in 14:05.92. The Prefontaine Classic, normally run in late May, was this year’s final stop on the international Diamond League circuit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.