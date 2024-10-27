Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha breaks the men’s half-marathon world record by one second

VALENCIA, Spain (AP) — Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha made every second count as he broke the men’s half-marathon record by just one second. Kejelcha finished strongly in the Spanish city of Valencia to set a time of 57 minutes, 30 seconds. That knocked a single second off the record set in 2021 by Ugandan runner Jacob Kiplimo in Lisbon, Portugal. Kejelcha is a former world championship silver medalist in the 10,000 meters and holds the indoor world record for the mile, which he set in Boston in 2019.

