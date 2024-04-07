Ethiopian pair Uma and Fikir win men’s and women’s Paris Marathon at first attempt

PARIS (AP) — Ethopian runners Mulugeta Uma and Mestawut Fikir have won the men’s and women’s Paris Marathon at their first attempt. Uma was well clear heading to the finish line but almost collided with an official approaching the final turn for home. Uma quickly regained his poise and won in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 33 seconds. He finished ahead of Kenyan pair Titus Kipruto (2:05.48) and 2021 champion Elisha Rotich (2:06.54). Fikir was pushed harder than Uma and only beat countrywoman Enat Tirusew on the home stretch by three seconds. Kenya’s 40-year-old Vivian Cheruiyot was third in 2:21.46.

