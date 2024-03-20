Ethics committee clears FIA President of wrongdoing in pair of whistleblower complaints

The ethics committee for Formula 1’s governing body has cleared Mohammed Ben Sulayem in a pair of whistleblower complaints that alleged the FIA president twice interfered in competition last year. The FIA earlier this month said its compliance officer received two complaints against Ben Sulayem. The first alleged he intervened to overturn a penalty given to Fernando Alonso at last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The second report from the same whistleblower claimed Ben Sulayem told officials not to certify the Las Vegas circuit for its high-profile race last November. The ethics committee operates independently from the FIA and said it conducted a wide-ranging review that spanned 30 days and 11 witnesses were interviewed. It said its ruling was unanimous.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.