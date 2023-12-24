Ethan Vasko throws 3 TD passes, Coastal Carolina beats San Jose State 24-14 in Hawaii Bowl

HONOLULU (AP) — Ethan Vasko threw three touchdown passes and Coastal Carolina beat San Jose State 24-14 in the Hawaii Bowl on Saturday night for its second bowl victory. Vasko completed 20 of 33 passes for 199 yards and ran for 50 yards on 17 carries for the Chanticleers (8-5). The Spartans (7-6) had won six in a row. Vasko threw a 2-yard scoring pass to Matt Alaimo in the first quarter, connected with Kendall Karr on another 2-yarder in the third quarter and closed out the scoring in the fourth with an 8-yard scoring pass to Sam Pinckney, who made a leaping one-handed grab. Pinckney had eight catches for 123 yards. Down 17-0, San Jose State scored two touchdowns in a four-minute span in the fourth quarter.

