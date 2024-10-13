Ethan O’Connor’s late 60-yard pick-6 rallies Washington State to 25-17 victory over Fresno State

By The Associated Press
Washington State quarterback John Mateer heads through the line against Fresno State linebacker Tuasivi Nomura during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary Kazanjian]

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to rally Washington State to a 25-17 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. Washington State (5-1) trailed 17-16 when O’Connor stepped in front of a Mikey Keene pass, racing to the end zone and giving the Cougars a five-point lead after the two-point conversion failed with 6:52 left to play. Dean Janikowski added a 23-yard field goal with 1:46 to go for the final margin. Keene finished with 220 yards on 24-for-35 passing with one costly pick for the Bulldogs.

