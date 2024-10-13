Ethan O’Connor’s late 60-yard pick-6 rallies Washington State to 25-17 victory over Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Redshirt freshman Ethan O’Connor returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to rally Washington State to a 25-17 victory over Fresno State on Saturday night. Washington State (5-1) trailed 17-16 when O’Connor stepped in front of a Mikey Keene pass, racing to the end zone and giving the Cougars a five-point lead after the two-point conversion failed with 6:52 left to play. Dean Janikowski added a 23-yard field goal with 1:46 to go for the final margin. Keene finished with 220 yards on 24-for-35 passing with one costly pick for the Bulldogs.

