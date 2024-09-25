Ethan Nwaneri, 17, scores twice for Arsenal in 5-1 rout of Bolton and Liverpool beats West Ham 5-1

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal teenager Ethan Nwaneri scored twice in a 5-1 win over third-division Bolton in the English League Cup. The 17-year-old made a statement in his first senior start, while new signing Raheem Sterling also scored his first goal since joining from Chelsea. On a night when some of Arsenal’s next generation showcased their talent, goalkeeper Jack Porter became the youngest player to start for the London club aged 16 years, 72 days. Porter broke the record of club icon, Cesc Fabregas, who was 16 years, 177 days when he made his first start.

