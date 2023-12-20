Ethan Mbappé, 16, makes his debut for PSG and joins brother Kylian on the field

After watching his brother Kylian Mbappé score for Paris Saint-Germain, 16-year-old midfielder Ethan Mbappé made his debut for the French champion. The French league leader finished the game with the two brothers on the field after the teenaged Mbappé came on for Manuel Ugarte during stoppage time in a 3-1 home win against Metz. Ethan Mbappé is as a technically gifted left-footed midfielder and came on to the field with their proud parents in the stands at Parc des Princes. He turns 17 on Dec. 29.

