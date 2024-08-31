Ethan Hampton throws for 5 TDs as Northern Illinois rolls past Western Illinois 54-15 in opener

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Ethan Hampton threw four of his five touchdown passes in the first half as Northern Illinois rode a 28-point second quarter to a 54-14 victory over Western Illinois in the season opener. After holding Western Illinois to a three-and-out on the game’s opening possession, Hampton needed just two plays to get the Huskies into the end zone. After Antario Brown ran 23 yards on first down, Hampton fired a 23-yard touchdown pass to Dane Partridge.

