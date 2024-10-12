Ethan Greenwood rushes for 184 yards as Long Island University beats Stonehill for its first victory

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Quarterback Ethan Greenwood rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown, and he added a touchdown passing as Long Island University beat Stonehill 31-7 for its first victory of the season. Long Island (1-6, 1-1 Northeast Conference), which lost its season finale against Stonehill last season, won for the first time since topping Wagner 49-14 on Nov. 11 last season. Five LIU rushers combined for 60 carries for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Pat Bowen had 15 carries for 67 yards and a score and Ludovick Choquette added 64 yards on 12 runs. Greenwood’s scoring run came from 32 yards out to begin the scoring late in the first quarter. He put LIU ahead for good on a 16-yard connection with Michael Love midway through the second quarter.

