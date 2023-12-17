Ethan Garbers rallies UCLA to 35-22 victory over Boise State in LA Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers threw for 152 yards and two touchdowns after coming in early in the second half, TJ Harden rushed for two touchdowns and UCLA rallied for a 35-22 victory over Boise State in the LA Bowl. The Bruins trailed 16-7 at halftime and scored on their first three drives in the second half to take control of the contest, which took place 12 miles from the UCLA campus. J. Michael Sturdivant had four receptions for 142 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter that put UCLA up by three scores. George Holani scored both of Boise State’s touchdowns and had 138 yards rushing on 17 carries.

