Ethan Garbers rallies UCLA to 20-13 victory over Fresno State in season finale

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Ethan Garbers passed for 289 yards in his final game for UCLA, T.J. Harden scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Bruins rallied for a 20-13 victory over Fresno State in their season finale. Fresno State had a 10-6 lead at halftime, but went three-and-out on its first drive of the second half. UCLA took over on its own 40 after a punt and went 56 yards in four plays, capped by Harden’s 5-yard run up the middle for his second touchdown of the season. Garbers put it out of reach with 1:38 remaining with a 2-yard touchdown pass to J. Michael Sturdivant. Fresno State’s Mikey Keene completed 30 of 43 for 219 yards.

