Ethan Garbers goes into season as UCLA’s unquestioned quarterback and team leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ethan Garbers is UCLA’s starting quarterback in its opener for the second straight season. The difference this year is that Garbers not only doesn’t have to look over his shoulder in fear of getting benched, he is the unquestioned and confident leader when the Bruins take the field on Saturday at Hawaii. DeShaun Foster, who makes his debut as UCLA’s coach, said Garbers’ persistence in the face of adversity has earned him the respect of everyone involved in the program.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.