Ethan Finlay, Brendan Hines-Ike score second-half stoppage-time goals as Austin stuns Rapids 3-2

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Ethan Finlay and defender Brendan Hines-Ike scored two minutes apart during second-half stoppage time and Austin FC stunned the playoff-bound Colorado Rapids 3-2. Finlay used an assist from defender Žan Kolmanič to score in the first minute of stoppage time. Kolmanič and Sebastián Driussi notched assists on the winner by Hines-Ike. It was the first goal this season for Finlay and the second for Hines-Ike. Kolmanič finishes with three assists. Sebastián Driussi gave Austin (11-14-9) the lead on a penalty kick in the 8th minute with his seventh goal of the season. The PK was awarded after Diego Rubio drew a foul on Colorado midfielder Connor Ronan. Rafael Navarro pulled the Rapids (15-14-5) even by halftime when he scored in the 42nd minute

