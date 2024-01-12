Estrada, Wade, Rogers agree to deals with Giants as Davis swaps proposed arbitration salaries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Infielder Thairo Estrada agreed to a $4.7 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, among three players who struck deals as Infielder/outfielder J.D. Davis swapped proposed arbitration salaries with the team. First baseman/outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. agreed to $3.5 million and right-handed reliever Tyler Rogers to $3.2 million. Davis asked for a raise to $6.9 million from $4.21 million and the Giants offered $6.55 million. If the sides don’t reach an agreement, his salary would be decided by a three-person panel that holds a hearing from Jan. 29 to Feb. 16.

