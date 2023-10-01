Estime and Hartman help No. 11 Notre Dame push past No. 17 Duke for 21-14 road win

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Audric Estime snuck through a crowd and broke free for a 30-yard touchdown run with 31 seconds left, capping a clutch long drive by No. 11 Notre Dame to push past No. 17 Duke 21-14 on Saturday night. Estime’s ran finished a 95-yard drive, one pushed by transfer quarterback Sam Hartman making multiple big plays with his team down 14-13. That included running for 17 yards on a fourth-and-16 play. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard suffered an apparent right leg or ankle injury on the Blue Devils’ final snap as he was stripped of the ball while trying to throw on Duke’s last-gasp drive.

