Esther Gonzalez scores as Gotham FC beats the Thorns 1-0 in NWSL action

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Esther Gonzalez scored in the 72nd minute and Gotham FC defeated the Portland Thorns 1-0 in National Women’s Soccer League action. Gonzalez, who was on the Spain team that won the Women’s World Cup last summer, took a cross from Yazmeen Ryan and smoothly tucked it into the corner of the net for the league’s defending champions. It was the 3,000th regular-season goal in the history of the NWSL, which is in its 12th season.

