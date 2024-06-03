Esteban Ocon to leave Alpine F1 team at the end of the season

ENSTONE, England (AP) — Esteban Ocon is leaving Alpine at the end of the season after a troubled start to the year in Formula 1 for him and the French-owned team. Ocon is the only driver to win a race for Alpine since it rebranded from Renault at the end of 2020 but he has scored one point this season and crashed into teammate Pierre Gasly’s car in the Monaco Grand Prix. Ocon will have a five-place grid penalty at the Canadian Grand Prix this week as a result. Alpine hoped to establish itself among F1’s leading teams but has hit a major setback this year with a car that has often been well off the pace.

