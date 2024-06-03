Essex cricket charged with failing to address alleged ‘systemic’ racist language and conduct

CHELMSFORD, England (AP) — Essex County has been charged by England’s cricket regulator with failing to address alleged “systemic” racist language and conduct at the club from 2001 to 2010. The charge concerns conduct, acts or omissions which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game or cricketers into disrepute. An independent report commissioned by Essex found reference to players’ ethnic, racial and religious origins was “entirely normalized and tolerated behavior” within the dressing room culture at Essex from the mid-1990s until around 2013, under the misguided belief that it was acceptable “banter.” Essex says it has sanctioned individuals and is cooperating with officials for a hearing on dates yet to be decided.

